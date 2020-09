HANOI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam is targeting a gross domestic product growth of 2.0%-2.5% this year and 6.7% next year, the government said on Friday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $92 billion, a record high, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said separately on Friday.

Phuc said the country aims to raise its foreign exchange reserves to $100 billion by the end of this year. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)