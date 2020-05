HANOI, May 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s economic growth must be higher than an International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast of 2.7% this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday, as economic activity in the Southeast Asian country is resuming following its easing of a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown.

Inflation must be kept below 4% this year as previously targeted, Phuc said in a statement on the government website. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)