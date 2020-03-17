Vietnam 2020 inflation seen at 4.22% if pork prices can be cut - government

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s inflation is seen at 4.22% this year if the country can cut pork prices further, the government said on Tuesday.

An outbreak of African swine fever detected in the country last February has forced the culling of around 20% of its hog herd and doubled the price of pork, which accounts for three-quarters of total meat consumption.

Live pig prices should be brought down to 60,000-65,000 dong ($2.58-$2.80) per kg by the end of this month from 80,000-85,000 dong, the government said.

The African swine fever outbreak has subsided and Vietnam has been importing pork, giving room for the prices to be cut, according to the government.

Vietnam previously set a target to keep this year’s inflation below 4%.