Vietnam sees 2020 inflation at 3.2% to 4.3% -govt

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s inflation this year is seen in a range of 3.2% to 4.3%, the government said on Tuesday, in line with its target of keeping inflation below 4% for the year.

The State Bank of Vietnam forecasts this year’s inflation at 3.2% to 4.2%, while the General Statistics Office put it at 3.3% to 4.3%, the government said in a statement on its website.

A sharp decline in fuel prices will offset an increase in the prices of food, particularly pork, and the impact of the government’s coronavirus relief packages, it added. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)