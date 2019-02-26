Industrials
Vietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows up 9.8 pct to $2.58 bln

    HANOI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $2.58 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-February, up 9.8
percent from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of
Planning and Investment said on Tuesday.
    FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI
disbursements — were more than 2.5 times higher than the same
period last year, climbing to $8.47 billion, the ministry said
in a statement.
    Of the pledges, 81.8 percent are to be invested in
manufacturing and processing, while 5.6 percent would go to real
estate, the ministry said.
    Hong Kong was the top source of FDI pledges in the period,
followed by Singapore and South Korea.
    The Southeast Asian country reported a record high FDI
inflows of $19.1 billion last year, up 9.1 percent.             

