January 28, 2019

Vietnam January FDI inflows up 9.2 pct to $1.55 bln

    HANOI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $1.55 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, up 9.2 percent from
the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and
Investment said on Monday.
    FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI
disbursements — rose 51.9 percent in the year to $1.9 billion,
the ministry said in a statement.
    Of the pledges, 62.4 percent are to be invested in
manufacturing and processing, while 9.3 percent would go to real
estate, the ministry said.
    Japan was the top source of FDI pledges in the period,
followed by South Korea and China.
    The Southeast Asian country reported FDI inflows of $19.1
billion last year, up 9.1 percent.             

 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
