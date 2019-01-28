Vietnam January FDI inflows up 9.2 pct to $1.55 bln

HANOI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $1.55 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, up 9.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday. FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 51.9 percent in the year to $1.9 billion, the ministry said in a statement. Of the pledges, 62.4 percent are to be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 9.3 percent would go to real estate, the ministry said. Japan was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by South Korea and China. The Southeast Asian country reported FDI inflows of $19.1 billion last year, up 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)