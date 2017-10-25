Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI rises 11.8 pct y/y

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam received an estimated $14.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, up 11.8 percent from the same period in 2016, the government said on Wednesday.

FDI pledges for new projects, increased capital and stake acquisitions jumped 37.4 percent from a year earlier to $28.24 billion, the investment ministry said in a report published on its website.

The manufacturing and processing industry received the most foreign funds as of October, followed by the real estate sector. South Korea, Japan and Singapore were biggest investors in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)