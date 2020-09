HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam said on Wednesday it will cut a number of policy rates from Thursday to boost the Southeast Asian country’s economy.

The refinancing rate will be cut to 4.0% from 4.5% and the discount rate to 2.5% from 3.0%, effective Thursday, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)