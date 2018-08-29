FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 2:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Vietnam August trade deficit seen at $100 mln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Change date to Wednesday from Tuesday)
    HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Wednesday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
                                                  2018         2017             
       *Aug  **July   June   May   April  March    Feb    Jan   Dec    Nov   Oct
 EXP   20.9   20.32  19.85  19.95   18.4  21.13  14.33  20.22  19.7  19.99  20.3
 IMP   21.0  20.955  19.05  20.77   17.2  18.88  14.03  20.04  19.9  19.39  18.1
 BAL   -0.1  -0.635    0.8  -0.82    1.2   2.26    0.3   0.18  -0.2    0.6   2.2
                                                                            
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
    
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1
billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent
from 2017.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
