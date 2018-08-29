REFILE-Vietnam August trade deficit seen at $100 mln - govt

(Change date to Wednesday from Tuesday) HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Wednesday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2018 2017 *Aug **July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct EXP 20.9 20.32 19.85 19.95 18.4 21.13 14.33 20.22 19.7 19.99 20.3 IMP 21.0 20.955 19.05 20.77 17.2 18.88 14.03 20.04 19.9 19.39 18.1 BAL -0.1 -0.635 0.8 -0.82 1.2 2.26 0.3 0.18 -0.2 0.6 2.2 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1 billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent from 2017. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)