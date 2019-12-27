Vietnam 2019 trade surplus estimated at $9.94 billion - govt

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam is estimated to have a trade surplus of $9.94 billion in 2019, widening from a $7.21 billion surplus last year, official government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in 2019 likely rose 8.1% to $263.45 billion, while imports were up 7.0% to $253.51 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronics goods were among the largest export earners in 2019. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics.

In December, Vietnam’s exports rose 10.1% from a year earlier to $21.8 billion, while imports rose 11.0% to $22.8 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1 billion.

The trade data is subject to revision next month. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)