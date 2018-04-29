FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 29, 2018 / 2:08 AM / in 2 hours

Vietnam April trade surplus at $700 mln - statistics office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Sunday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
                         2018          2017                                     
       *April  **March    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July  June
 EXP     18.2    21.13  14.33  20.22   19.7  19.99  20.3  19.3  19.8  17.7  17.8
 IMP     17.5    18.88  14.03  20.04   19.9  19.39  18.1  18.2  18.2  17.4  18.1
 BAL      0.7     2.26    0.3   0.18   -0.2    0.6   2.2   1.1   1.6   0.3  -0.3
                                                                            
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
    
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.9
billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent
from 2017.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen
Editing by Paul Tait)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.