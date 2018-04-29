Vietnam April trade surplus at $700 mln - statistics office

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Sunday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2018 2017 *April **March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June EXP 18.2 21.13 14.33 20.22 19.7 19.99 20.3 19.3 19.8 17.7 17.8 IMP 17.5 18.88 14.03 20.04 19.9 19.39 18.1 18.2 18.2 17.4 18.1 BAL 0.7 2.26 0.3 0.18 -0.2 0.6 2.2 1.1 1.6 0.3 -0.3 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.9 billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent from 2017. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by Paul Tait)