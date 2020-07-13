Market News
July 13, 2020

Vietnam H1 trade surplus $5.46 bln vs $1.72 bln surplus in H1 2019 - customs

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus $5.46 billion in the first half of this year, widening from a surplus of $1.72 billion in the same period last year, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Exports in the January-June period rose 0.2% from a year earlier to $122.79 billion, while imports were down 2.9% to $117.33 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

The country reported a trade surplus $1.85 billion in June, slightly narrowing from a $1.97 billion surplus in June last year. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

