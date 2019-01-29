Vietnam January trade deficit seen at $800 mln - govt

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Tuesday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2019 2018 *Jan **Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April EXP 20.0 19.64 21.75 22.53 21.12 23.48 20.32 19.85 19.95 18.4 IMP 20.8 20.45 21.59 21.76 19.51 21.28 20.955 19.05 20.77 17.2 BAL -0.8 -0.81 0.16 0.77 1.61 2.2 -0.635 0.8 -0.82 1.2 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a third year in a row in 2018 at $6.79 billion, led by exports in smartphones, garments and electronics goods. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)