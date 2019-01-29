Industrials
January 29, 2019 / 2:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam January trade deficit seen at $800 mln - govt

1 Min Read

    HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Tuesday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
       2019                                                            2018
       *Jan  **Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept    Aug    July   June   May   April
 EXP   20.0  19.64  21.75  22.53   21.12  23.48   20.32  19.85  19.95   18.4
 IMP   20.8  20.45  21.59  21.76   19.51  21.28  20.955  19.05  20.77   17.2
 BAL   -0.8  -0.81   0.16   0.77    1.61    2.2  -0.635    0.8  -0.82    1.2
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
        
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a third year in a row in 2018 at $6.79
billion, led by exports in smartphones, garments and electronics goods. 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
