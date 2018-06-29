FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 2:30 AM / in 2 hours

Vietnam June trade deficit seen at $100 mln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Friday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
                                     2018          2017                         
      *June  **May  April    March    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug
 EXP   19.6  19.95   18.4    21.13  14.33  20.22   19.7  19.99  20.3  19.3  19.8
 IMP   19.7  20.77   17.2    18.88  14.03  20.04   19.9  19.39  18.1  18.2  18.2
 BAL   -0.1  -0.82    1.2     2.26    0.3   0.18   -0.2    0.6   2.2   1.1   1.6
                                                                            
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
    
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.9
billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent
from 2017.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
