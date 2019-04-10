Vietnam March trade surplus $1.63 bln vs $600 mln surplus forecast

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam posted a trade surplus of $1.63 billion in March, larger than a government forecast of $600 million, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in March rose 63.8 percent from the previous month to $22.78 billion, while imports were up 44.2 percent to $21.15 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in March. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first quarter of this year, Vietnam’s exports rose 5.3 percent to $58.86 billion, while imports were up 8.0 percent to $57.45 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.41 billion. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)