Vietnam May trade deficit at $500 mln - statistics office

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Tuesday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2018 2017 *May **April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July EXP 19.2 18.4 21.13 14.33 20.22 19.7 19.99 20.3 19.3 19.8 17.7 IMP 19.7 17.2 18.88 14.03 20.04 19.9 19.39 18.1 18.2 18.2 17.4 BAL -0.5 1.2 2.26 0.3 0.18 -0.2 0.6 2.2 1.1 1.6 0.3 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.9 billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent from 2017. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sam Holmes)