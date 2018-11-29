Vietnam Nov trade deficit seen at $400 mln - govt

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Thursday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2018 *Nov **Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb EXP 21.6 22.53 21.12 23.48 20.32 19.85 19.95 18.4 21.13 14.33 IMP 22.0 21.76 19.51 21.28 20.955 19.05 20.77 17.2 18.88 14.03 BAL -0.4 0.77 1.61 2.2 -0.635 0.8 -0.82 1.2 2.26 0.3 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted Trade surplus for the January-November period was estimated at $6.8 billion, the government statistics office said in a report. That has far exceeded the government's estimated for trade surplus this year of at least $1 billion. CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)