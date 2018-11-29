Industrials
Vietnam Nov trade deficit seen at $400 mln - govt

    HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Thursday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
                                                                        2018
       *Nov  **Oct    Sept    Aug    July   June   May   April  March    Feb
 EXP   21.6  22.53   21.12  23.48   20.32  19.85  19.95   18.4  21.13  14.33
 IMP   22.0  21.76   19.51  21.28  20.955  19.05  20.77   17.2  18.88  14.03
 BAL   -0.4   0.77    1.61    2.2  -0.635    0.8  -0.82    1.2   2.26    0.3
                                                                            
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
    
    Trade surplus for the January-November period was estimated at $6.8 billion,
the government statistics office said in a report. That has far exceeded the
government's estimated for trade surplus this year of at least $1 billion.

    
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1
billion. 

