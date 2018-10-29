FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 2:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vietnam Oct trade surplus seen at $100 mln - govt

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Monday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
                                                                       2018
      *Oct  **Sept    Aug    July   June   May   April  March    Feb    Jan
 EXP  20.8   21.12  23.48   20.32  19.85  19.95   18.4  21.13  14.33  20.22
 IMP  20.7   19.51  21.28  20.955  19.05  20.77   17.2  18.88  14.03  20.04
 BAL   0.1    1.61    2.2  -0.635    0.8  -0.82    1.2   2.26    0.3   0.18
                                                                      
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
    
    Trade surplus for the January-October period was estimated at $6.4 billion,
the government statistics office said in a report.
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1
billion. The government has said the trade surplus this year could reach at
least $1 billion.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
