Vietnam Oct trade surplus seen at $100 mln - govt

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Monday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2018 *Oct **Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan EXP 20.8 21.12 23.48 20.32 19.85 19.95 18.4 21.13 14.33 20.22 IMP 20.7 19.51 21.28 20.955 19.05 20.77 17.2 18.88 14.03 20.04 BAL 0.1 1.61 2.2 -0.635 0.8 -0.82 1.2 2.26 0.3 0.18 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted Trade surplus for the January-October period was estimated at $6.4 billion, the government statistics office said in a report. CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1 billion. The government has said the trade surplus this year could reach at least $1 billion. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)