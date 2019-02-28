Industrials
Vietnam posts $900 mln trade deficit in Feb - govt

    HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Thursday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
              2019                                                     2018
      *Feb   **Jan  Dec      Nov    Oct    Sept    Aug    July   June   May 
 EXP  14.6    22.1  19.64  21.75  22.53   21.12  23.48   20.32  19.85  19.95
 IMP  15.5    21.3  20.45  21.59  21.76   19.51  21.28  20.955  19.05  20.77
 BAL  -0.9     0.8  -0.81   0.16   0.77    1.61    2.2  -0.635    0.8  -0.82
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
        
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a third year in a row in 2018 at $6.79
billion, led by exports in smartphones, garments and electronics goods. 

 (Reporting by Khanh Vu)
