Vietnam posts $900 mln trade deficit in Feb - govt

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Thursday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2019 2018 *Feb **Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May EXP 14.6 22.1 19.64 21.75 22.53 21.12 23.48 20.32 19.85 19.95 IMP 15.5 21.3 20.45 21.59 21.76 19.51 21.28 20.955 19.05 20.77 BAL -0.9 0.8 -0.81 0.16 0.77 1.61 2.2 -0.635 0.8 -0.82 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a third year in a row in 2018 at $6.79 billion, led by exports in smartphones, garments and electronics goods. (Reporting by Khanh Vu)