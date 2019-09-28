Vietnam Sept trade surplus likely narrows to $500 mln from $3.44 bln in Aug

HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam is likely to record a trade surplus of $500 million in September, significantly narrowing from a surplus of $3.44 billion in August, government data released on Saturday showed.

Exports in September are likely to rise 9.0% from a year earlier to $23.0 billion, while imports are likely to rise 15.6% to $22.5 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

For the first nine months, exports are forecast to increase 8.2% from a year earlier to $194.3 billion, while imports are set to increase 8.9% to $188.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $5.9 billion, the GSO said.

The GSO’s trade data is often subject to significant revision in the following month. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)