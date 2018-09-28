Vietnam Sept trade surplus seen at $700 mln - govt

HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the government's General Statistics Office on Friday: KEY DATA Monthly trade, in billions of dollars 2018 2017 *Sept **Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec EXP 20.5 23.48 20.32 19.85 19.95 18.4 21.13 14.33 20.22 19.7 IMP 19.8 21.28 20.955 19.05 20.77 17.2 18.88 14.03 20.04 19.9 BAL 0.7 2.2 -0.635 0.8 -0.82 1.2 2.26 0.3 0.18 -0.2 NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted Trade surplus for the January-September period was estimated at $5.39 billion, the government statistics office said in a report. CONTEXT Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1 billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent from 2017. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)