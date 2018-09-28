FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 28, 2018 / 2:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam Sept trade surplus seen at $700 mln - govt

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam trade data, as released by the
government's General Statistics Office on Friday:
    
    KEY DATA
    Monthly trade, in billions of dollars        
                                                                2018  2017
      *Sept  **Aug    July   June   May   April  March    Feb    Jan   Dec
 EXP   20.5  23.48   20.32  19.85  19.95   18.4  21.13  14.33  20.22  19.7
 IMP   19.8  21.28  20.955  19.05  20.77   17.2  18.88  14.03  20.04  19.9
 BAL    0.7    2.2  -0.635    0.8  -0.82    1.2   2.26    0.3   0.18  -0.2
                                                                      
    NOTE: * Updated, ** Adjusted
    
    Trade surplus for the January-September period was estimated at $5.39
billion, the government statistics office said in a report.
    CONTEXT
    Vietnam posted a trade surplus for a second year in a row in 2017 at $2.1
billion. The government has targeted exports this year to grow 8 to 10 percent
from 2017.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.