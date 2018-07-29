Vietnam July trade deficit at $300 mln vs $800 mln surplus in June

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported a trade deficit of $300 million in July, swinging from a trade surplus of $800 million in June, government data released on Sunday showed.

Exports in July fell 1.7 percent from June to $19.5 billion, while imports rose 4 percent at $19.8 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

For the first seven months of the year, exports rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier to $133.69 billion, and imports rose 10.2 percent to $130.63 billion, the GSO said. This resulted in a trade surplus of $3.06 billion for the January-July period.

Vietnam’s largest export earners in the seven-month period included smartphones, garments and electronics home appliances. Its key imports in the period were machinery, electronics and fabrics, the GSO said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Richard Pullin)