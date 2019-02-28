Energy
February 28, 2019 / 10:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vietnam Feb crude oil output seen 10 pct down y/y at 890,000 T

    HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
February is estimated at 890,000 tonnes, down 10.1 percent from
a year ago, the government said on Thursday.
    Crude oil output in the January to February period fell 11.9
percent from a year earlier to 1.85 million tonnes, the General
Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report. 
    Vietnam's January to February crude oil exports were seen
rising 76.8 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.19 million
tonnes, bringing crude oil export revenue in the period up an
estimated 82.1 percent to $646 million, GSO said.
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in
tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in
billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT         Feb '19  Pct chg     Jan-Feb  Pct chg
                           (y/y)         '19    (y/y)
 Crude oil      890,000    -10.1   1,850,000    -11.9
 Coal         2,636,661      5.8   6,556,193      7.5
 Natural gas       0.73     -7.6        1.66     -4.0
 LPG            150,340    130.6     304,780    101.2
 Electricity       14.0     11.3        31.6      9.4
    

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
