Vietnam Feb crude oil output seen 10 pct down y/y at 890,000 T

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in February is estimated at 890,000 tonnes, down 10.1 percent from a year ago, the government said on Thursday. Crude oil output in the January to February period fell 11.9 percent from a year earlier to 1.85 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report. Vietnam's January to February crude oil exports were seen rising 76.8 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.19 million tonnes, bringing crude oil export revenue in the period up an estimated 82.1 percent to $646 million, GSO said. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Feb '19 Pct chg Jan-Feb Pct chg (y/y) '19 (y/y) Crude oil 890,000 -10.1 1,850,000 -11.9 Coal 2,636,661 5.8 6,556,193 7.5 Natural gas 0.73 -7.6 1.66 -4.0 LPG 150,340 130.6 304,780 101.2 Electricity 14.0 11.3 31.6 9.4 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Christian Schmollinger)