Asia
November 29, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam Nov crude oil output seen 12.7 pct down y/y at 960,000T

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
November is estimated at 960,000 tonnes, dropping 12.7 percent
from a year ago, the government said on Thursday.
    Crude oil output in the January-November period fell 11.9
percent from a year earlier to 10.99 million tonnes, the General
Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report. 
    Vietnam's January-November crude oil exports were seen
plunging 42.5 percent year-on-year to an estimated 3.6 million
tonnes, bringing crude oil export revenue in the period down an
estimated 20.4 percent to $2.1 billion, GSO said.
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT         Nov '18  Pct chg     Jan-Nov  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)         '18    (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil      960,000    -12.7  10,992,000    -11.9  13.23 mln
 Coal         3,546,701     -0.2  38,123,382      9.6        N/A
 Natural gas       0.85     16.4        9.14      1.7        9.6
 LPG             76,370     12.5     821,505     22.4        N/A
 Electricity       17.1      8.3       190.8      9.4        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.