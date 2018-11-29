Vietnam Nov crude oil output seen 12.7 pct down y/y at 960,000T

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in November is estimated at 960,000 tonnes, dropping 12.7 percent from a year ago, the government said on Thursday. Crude oil output in the January-November period fell 11.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.99 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report. Vietnam's January-November crude oil exports were seen plunging 42.5 percent year-on-year to an estimated 3.6 million tonnes, bringing crude oil export revenue in the period down an estimated 20.4 percent to $2.1 billion, GSO said. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Nov '18 Pct chg Jan-Nov Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 960,000 -12.7 10,992,000 -11.9 13.23 mln Coal 3,546,701 -0.2 38,123,382 9.6 N/A Natural gas 0.85 16.4 9.14 1.7 9.6 LPG 76,370 12.5 821,505 22.4 N/A Electricity 17.1 8.3 190.8 9.4 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)