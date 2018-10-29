Vietnam Oct crude oil output seen down 15.9 pct y/y to 960,000 T

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in October is estimated at 960,000 tonnes, dropping 15.9 percent from a year ago, the government said on Monday. Crude oil output in the January-October period fell 12 percent from a year earlier to 10.01 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in a report. Vietnam's October crude oil exports totalled 303,000 tonnes, down 34.3 percent annually, the GSO said. This brought crude oil exports in the first 10 months of this year to 3.22 million tonnes, plunging 45.4 percent from a year earlier. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Oct '18 Pct chg Jan-Oct Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 960,000 -15.9 10,012,000 -12.0 13.23 mln Coal 3,410,464 12.3 34,350,220 10.0 N/A Natural gas 0.75 -20.7 8.25 0.0 9.6 LPG 79,300 21.5 744,027 24.6 N/A Electricity 18.0 9.3 173.7 9.5 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)