Asia
October 29, 2018 / 3:21 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Vietnam Oct crude oil output seen down 15.9 pct y/y to 960,000 T

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
October is estimated at 960,000 tonnes, dropping 15.9 percent
from a year ago, the government said on Monday.
    Crude oil output in the January-October period fell 12
percent from a year earlier to 10.01 million tonnes, the General
Statistics Office said in a report. 
    Vietnam's October crude oil exports totalled 303,000 tonnes,
down 34.3 percent annually, the GSO said. This brought crude oil
exports in the first 10 months of this year to 3.22 million
tonnes, plunging 45.4 percent from a year earlier.
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT         Oct '18  Pct chg     Jan-Oct  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)         '18    (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil      960,000    -15.9  10,012,000    -12.0  13.23 mln
 Coal         3,410,464     12.3  34,350,220     10.0        N/A
 Natural gas       0.75    -20.7        8.25      0.0        9.6
 LPG             79,300     21.5     744,027     24.6        N/A
 Electricity       18.0      9.3       173.7      9.5        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
