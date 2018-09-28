FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:29 AM / in an hour

Vietnam Sept crude oil output seen down 14.2 pct y/y to 910,000 T

    HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
September is estimated at 910,000 tonnes, dropping 14.2 percent
from a year ago, the government said on Friday.
    Crude oil output in the January-September period fell 11.7
percent from a year earlier to 9.04 million tonnes, the General
Statistics Office said in a report. 
    Vietnam's September crude oil exports totalled 375,000
tonnes, down 21.1 percent annually, the GSO said. This brought
crude oil exports in the first nine months of this year to 2.97
million tonnes, plunging 45.2 percent from a year earlier.

    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT        Sept '18  Pct chg    Jan-Sept  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)         '18    (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil      910,000    -14.2   9,042,000    -11.7  13.23 mln
 Coal         3,067,387     18.4  31,029,590     10.1        N/A
 Natural gas       0.68      0.0         7.4      1.7        9.6
 LPG             68,300     12.4     666,052     25.3        N/A
 Electricity       17.8      3.8       155.6      9.4        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
