Vietnam Sept crude oil output seen down 14.2 pct y/y to 910,000 T

HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in September is estimated at 910,000 tonnes, dropping 14.2 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday. Crude oil output in the January-September period fell 11.7 percent from a year earlier to 9.04 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in a report. Vietnam's September crude oil exports totalled 375,000 tonnes, down 21.1 percent annually, the GSO said. This brought crude oil exports in the first nine months of this year to 2.97 million tonnes, plunging 45.2 percent from a year earlier. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Sept '18 Pct chg Jan-Sept Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 910,000 -14.2 9,042,000 -11.7 13.23 mln Coal 3,067,387 18.4 31,029,590 10.1 N/A Natural gas 0.68 0.0 7.4 1.7 9.6 LPG 68,300 12.4 666,052 25.3 N/A Electricity 17.8 3.8 155.6 9.4 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)