April 29, 2018 / 3:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam's April crude oil output falls 11.8 pct y/y to 1 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
April is estimated at 1.009 million tonnes, or 247,000 barrels
per day, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the government
said on Sunday.
    Vietnam's January-April crude oil exports dropped 41.4
percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.24 million tonnes. Crude
oil export revenue in the first four months of 2018 fell 24.9
percent to $668 million, the government's general Statistics
Office said.
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT       April '18  Pct chg   Jan-April  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)         '18    (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil    1,009,000    -11.8   4,164,000     -9.4  13.23 mln
 Coal         3,606,000      2.5  13,690,600      4.6        N/A
 Natural gas       0.87     -5.4        3.55      3.1        9.6
 LPG             65,900     -6.4     289,300      6.2        N/A
 Electricity       17.0      9.8        63.2     10.0        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen
Editing by Paul Tait)
