Vietnam's April crude oil output falls 11.8 pct y/y to 1 mln T

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in April is estimated at 1.009 million tonnes, or 247,000 barrels per day, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Sunday. Vietnam's January-April crude oil exports dropped 41.4 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.24 million tonnes. Crude oil export revenue in the first four months of 2018 fell 24.9 percent to $668 million, the government's general Statistics Office said. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT April '18 Pct chg Jan-April Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 1,009,000 -11.8 4,164,000 -9.4 13.23 mln Coal 3,606,000 2.5 13,690,600 4.6 N/A Natural gas 0.87 -5.4 3.55 3.1 9.6 LPG 65,900 -6.4 289,300 6.2 N/A Electricity 17.0 9.8 63.2 10.0 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by Paul Tait)