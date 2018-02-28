FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Vietnam's Feb crude oil output falls 1.9 pct y/y to 1.05 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
February is estimated at 1.05 million tonnes (275,000 barrels
per day), down 1.9 percent from a year ago, the government said
on Wednesday.
    Crude oil output in January was adjusted higher to 1.11
million tonnes from the 1.07 million tonnes estimated
previously, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly
report.
    Vietnam's January-February crude oil exports fell 27 percent
year-on-year to an estimated 766,000 tonnes. Crude oil export
revenue during the period fell 12.9 percent to $395 million.

    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT         Feb '18  Pct chg     Jan-Feb  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)         '18    (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil    1,050,000     -1.9   2,160,000     -4.9  13.23 mln
 Coal         2,696,400    -17.0   6,505,800      9.2        N/A
 Natural gas       0.83      6.0        1.77     16.8        9.6
 LPG             71,800     17.8     158,100     21.2        N/A
 Electricity       12.6     -1.2        28.9     11.1        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by David Evans)
