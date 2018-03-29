FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018

Vietnam's March crude oil output falls 8.5 pct y/y to 1.08 mln T

    HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
March is estimated at 1.08 million tonnes or 255,000 barrels per
day, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the government said
on Thursday.
    Vietnam's January-March crude oil exports fell 36.5 percent
year-on-year to an estimated 964,000 tonnes. Crude oil export
revenue during the period fell 21.1 percent to $509 million, the
government's general Statistics Office said.
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT       March '18  Pct chg      Q1 '18  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)                (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil    1,080,000     -8.5   3,180,000     -7.9  13.23 mln
 Coal         3,641,100      0.7   9,857,500      2.9        N/A
 Natural gas       0.98     -2.5        2.71      7.5        9.6
 LPG             72,900      1.9     224,400     11.1        N/A
 Electricity       17.2      8.4        46.3     10.4        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
