Vietnam's March crude oil output falls 8.5 pct y/y to 1.08 mln T

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in March is estimated at 1.08 million tonnes or 255,000 barrels per day, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Thursday. Vietnam's January-March crude oil exports fell 36.5 percent year-on-year to an estimated 964,000 tonnes. Crude oil export revenue during the period fell 21.1 percent to $509 million, the government's general Statistics Office said. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT March '18 Pct chg Q1 '18 Pct chg Targets (y/y) (y/y) '18 Crude oil 1,080,000 -8.5 3,180,000 -7.9 13.23 mln Coal 3,641,100 0.7 9,857,500 2.9 N/A Natural gas 0.98 -2.5 2.71 7.5 9.6 LPG 72,900 1.9 224,400 11.1 N/A Electricity 17.2 8.4 46.3 10.4 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)