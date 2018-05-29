FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam's May crude oil output falls 13.3 pct y/y to 1 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in May
is estimated at 1.023 million tonnes, or 241,890 barrels per
day, down 13.3 percent from a year earlier, the government said
on Tuesday.
    Crude oil output in the first five months of this year fell
10.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.18 million tonnes, the
General Statistics Office said in a statement.
    Vietnam's January-May crude oil exports dropped 40.1 percent
year-on-year to an estimated 1.67 million tonnes. Crude oil
export revenue in the five-month period fell 20.4 percent to
$919 million, the GSO said. 
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT         May '18  Pct chg     Jan-May  Pct chg    Targets
                           (y/y)         '18    (y/y)        '18
 Crude oil    1,023,000    -13.3   5,184,000    -10.2  13.23 mln
 Coal         3,750,600     -0.5  17,481,600      3.7        N/A
 Natural gas       0.85     -9.1        4.42      1.0        9.6
 LPG             71,200     10.2     366,500      8.7        N/A
 Electricity       18.1     11.3        81.4     10.5        N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's
state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be
updated once available.

 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
