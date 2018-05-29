Vietnam's May crude oil output falls 13.3 pct y/y to 1 mln T

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in May is estimated at 1.023 million tonnes, or 241,890 barrels per day, down 13.3 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday. Crude oil output in the first five months of this year fell 10.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.18 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in a statement. Vietnam's January-May crude oil exports dropped 40.1 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.67 million tonnes. Crude oil export revenue in the five-month period fell 20.4 percent to $919 million, the GSO said. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT May '18 Pct chg Jan-May Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 1,023,000 -13.3 5,184,000 -10.2 13.23 mln Coal 3,750,600 -0.5 17,481,600 3.7 N/A Natural gas 0.85 -9.1 4.42 1.0 9.6 LPG 71,200 10.2 366,500 8.7 N/A Electricity 18.1 11.3 81.4 10.5 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sunil Nair)