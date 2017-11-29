Vietnam's Nov crude oil output falls 8.8 pct y/y to 1.1 mln T

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in November is estimated at 1.1 million tonnes (268,700 barrels per day), down 8.8 percent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday. Crude oil output in October was higher than estimated at 1.14 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report. Vietnam's January to November crude oil exports were seen unchanged from last year at an estimated 6.34 million tonnes. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy products this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Nov 2017 Jan-Nov 2017 *Change y/y Targets 2017 Crude oil 1,110,000 12,477,250 -10.6 14.2 mln Coal 3,438,500 34,840,722 -1.0 36 mln Natural gas 0.74 9.0 -7.2 9.61 LPG 67,200 664,530 -9.5 N/A Electricity 16.0 174.7 9.4 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. * Change for the 11-month period (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)