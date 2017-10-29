FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Oct crude oil output falls 5.1 pct y/y to 1.12 mln T
#Energy
October 29, 2017 / 3:11 AM / in an hour

Vietnam's Oct crude oil output falls 5.1 pct y/y to 1.12 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
October is estimated at 1.12 million tonnes (265,000 barrels per
day), down 5.1 percent from a year ago, the government said on
Sunday.
    Crude oil output in September was kept the same as estimated
at 1.06 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its
monthly report.
    Vietnam's January to October crude oil exports rose 2.6
percent year-on-year to an estimated 5.9 million tonnes.

    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy products this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT         Oct 2017   Jan-Oct 2017  *Change y/y  Targets 2017
 Crude oil     1,120,000     11,355,700        -11.0      14.2 mln
 Coal          3,271,200     31,477,800        -0.43        36 mln
 Natural gas        0.91           8.22         -8.0          9.61
 LPG              67,200        598,900        -10.2           N/A
 Electricity        16.8          158.4          8.8           N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam.
Other targets will be updated once available.
    * Change for the 10-month period

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
