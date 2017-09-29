Vietnam's Sept crude oil output falls 9.9 pct y/y to 1.06 mln T

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in September is estimated at 1.06 million tonnes (259,000 barrels per day), down 9.9 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday. Crude oil output in August was revised to 1.095 million tonnes, lower than the earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report. Vietnam's January to September crude oil exports rose 9.7 percent year-on-year to an estimated 5.69 million tonnes. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy products this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Sept 2017 Jan-Sept 2017 *Change y/y Targets 2017 Crude oil 1,060,000 10,235,700 -11.1 14.2 mln Coal 3,027,700 28,655,300 1.9 36 mln Natural gas 0.64 7.27 -10.0 9.61 LPG 62,900 533,900 -11.7 N/A Electricity 16.5 141.4 8.3 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. * Change for the nine-month period (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)