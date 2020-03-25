Sun soon to rise on southeast Asia's largest solar farm in Vietnam

HANOI, March 25 (Reuters) - Vietnamese private firm Trung Nam Group said on Wednesday it will at the end of this month start building a 450-megawatt solar farm in central Vietnam that will be the largest of its kind in southeast Asia.

The 14-trillion-dong ($593.22 million) facility in Ninh Thuan province is scheduled to start power generation in the fourth quarter this year, the company said in an emailed statement.

Vietnam, which is working to limit its use of fossil fuel, said last month it would more than double its power generation capacity over the next decade to 125-130 gigawatts to support economic growth.

Trung Nam said it has received an approval from the province to build the wind farm, which will be connected to the national power grid.

In a statement, the government said Ninh Thuan province is aiming to have 8,000 MW of renewable capacity by 2030. ($1 = 23,600 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu and James Pearson; editing by Barbara Lewis)