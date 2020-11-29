Vietnam Jan-Nov crude oil imports up 52.3%, output down 13.5%

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s crude oil imports in the first 11 months of this year rose 52.3% from a year earlier to 10.82 million tonnes, government data released on Sunday showed.

Its crude oil exports in the January-November period rose 22.7% from a year earlier to 4.48 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The country’s crude oil output in the period fell 13.5% to 8.81 million tonnes, the GSO said. Its coal output rose 7.8% to 45.61 million tonnes.

Vietnam’s refined petroleum product imports in the first 11 months of this year fell 18.1% from a year earlier to 7.45 million tonnes, the GSO added. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)