UPDATE 2-Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery offers first gasoil cargo for export

By Koustav Samanta and Khanh Vu

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) is offering a gasoil cargo for export for the first time, a source with the refinery said on Thursday.

“We are exporting because domestic sales have been slow recently,” the source said, declining to be identified because he was not authorised to speak with media.

The delivery schedule for the export cargo of 40,000 kilolitres, about 251,000 barrels, of gasoil with a sulphur content of 50 parts per million is from Feb. 22-25, according to two trade sources.

The tender closes at noon (0500 GMT) on Feb. 17, according to the tender document reviewed by Reuters.

The 200,000-barrels-per-day Nghi Son refinery, which began commercial production in late 2018, offered a fuel oil cargo last month.

NSRP produced 4.6 million tonnes of petroleum fuel in 2019, its first year of commercial operation, reducing Vietnam’s reliance on foreign petroleum imports.

The $9 billion refinery, located 260 km (163 miles) south of Hanoi, is 35.1% owned by Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum (IPO-KUWP.KW), 25.1% by PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Reporting Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE and Khanh Vu in VIETNAM; Editing by Aditya Soni and Christian Schmollinger)