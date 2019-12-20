Russia's Gazprom, PetroVietnam to sign strategic cooperation agreement

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom will soon sign a 10-year strategic cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s state oil firm PetroVietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Friday in a statement posted on its website.

The government didn’t reveal any details of the agreement, but said Gazprom will be encouraged to expand its exploration and production operations in the Southeast Asian country.

“Energy and oil cooperation is the pillar in the relations between the two countries,” the government said in its statement.

Gazprom, which has already invested in several oil and gas projects in Vietnam, last year signed a new agreement on the development of the Bao Vang gas field and a power station in the central part of country.