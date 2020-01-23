Vietnam says two Chinese citizens in Vietnam confirmed to have coronavirus

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry said on Thursday that two Chinese citizens in the Southeast Asian country had tested positive for coronavirus, but were in “good condition”.

The father and son pair were hospitalised on Jan. 22 after showing signs of fever and are being treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The son had recently arrived in Vietnam from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, according to the statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Alex Richardson)