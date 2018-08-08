FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam's Vinalines to offer 4.89 mln shares in IPO on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam National Shipping Lines, a state-owned shipping firm, is seeking to raise around 4.89 trillion dong ($210 million) from an initial public offering (IPO) next month, Saigon Securities Inc. said on Wednesday.

The company, better known as Vinalines, will auction 488.82 million shares, or a 34.8 percent stake, at a price of 10,000 dong a piece at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Sept. 5, Saigon Securities said in a filing. ($1 = 23,282.0000 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

