FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 26, 2018 / 7:04 AM / in 2 hours

Vietnam jet fighter crashes, killing two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - A military jet fighter cashed in northern Vietnam on Thursday, killing two servicemen on board, a local official said.

“It crashed in a hilly area in Nghia Dan district around lunch time,” an official with the district told Reuters. Nghia Dan district in located in Nghe An province, around 300 km (186 miles) south of Hanoi.

The official, who didn’t want to be named, said no one on the ground was hurt in the crash.

“It’s not clear yet why it crashed,” the official said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.