Vietnam jet fighter crashes, killing two

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - A military jet fighter cashed in northern Vietnam on Thursday, killing two servicemen on board, a local official said.

“It crashed in a hilly area in Nghia Dan district around lunch time,” an official with the district told Reuters. Nghia Dan district in located in Nghe An province, around 300 km (186 miles) south of Hanoi.

The official, who didn’t want to be named, said no one on the ground was hurt in the crash.

“It’s not clear yet why it crashed,” the official said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Michael Perry)