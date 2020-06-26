Vietnam plans to reduce environment tax on jet fuel to help airlines

HANOI, June 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam plans to cut environment tax on jet fuel by 30% to help local airlines weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The ministry is seeking government approval to cut the jet fuel tax from 3,000 dong ($0.13) per litre to 2,100 dong.

“Reducing the environment tax on jet fuel will help the aviation industry to overcome difficulties, giving a boost to trade, tourism and services,” the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 23,210 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)