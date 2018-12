HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam has licensed South Korea’s Kookmin Bank to open a branch in Hanoi, the government said on Tuesday.

The branch has a chartered capital of $35 million and the contract runs for 99 years, the government said in a statement.

South Korea is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian country’s second largest trading partner. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Jason Neely)