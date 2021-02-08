LG Display raises investment at Vietnam factory by $750 million to $3.25 billion: media

FILE PHOTO: A customer sits in front of LG Electronics' television sets, which are made with LG Display flat screens, at its store in Seoul, South Korea, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has awarded a licence to South Korea’s LG Display Co. to raise its investment in the country’s northern port city of Haiphong by $750 million to $3.25 billion, local media reported on Monday.

The additional investment will help to expand production capacity in the city and would be completed by May and see 5,000 new jobs created, Vietnam Finance online newspaper reported. LG did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.