Vietnam's PV Oil sells April-loading Dai Hung crude to PTT- sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Vietnam’s PV Oil sold one cargo of Dai Hung crude loading April 1-7 at a premium of around $6.20-6.40 a barrel to dated Brent via a spot tender, two traders said on Monday

* The buyer of the 400,000-barrel cargo was likely Thai refinery PTT

* Southeast Asia’s sweet crude grades are under less price pressure from China’s coronavirus outbreak compared with grades including Brazil’s Lula, Russia’s ESPO and Sokol crude, as well as west African crude, which have been more popular among Chinese refiners, traders said

* Prior to this, PV Oil sold one February-loading cargo of Dai Hung crude at a premium of about $7.70 a barrel to dated Brent, as sweet crude gained support from the new cleaner marine fuel regulation dubbed IMO 2020