May 15 (Reuters) - Ratings firm Fitch raised Vietnam’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘, with a stable outlook, the agency said.

The ratings agency said the upgrade reflects Vietnam’s improving policy-making aimed at strengthening macroeconomic performance. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratna)