April 5 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it raised Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘, but maintained its outlook at ‘stable’.

The upgrade is a reflection of the Vietnamese economy's rapid expansion and improvements in the government's "institutional settings", S&P said bit.ly/2KaTjvx. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)