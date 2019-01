HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s diversified group Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp has raised $100 million issuing fixed rate bonds, bookrunner Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd said on Tuesday.

The issue was guaranteed by Asian Development Bank’s trust fund Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility, it said in a statement.

The bonds are priced at an interest rate of 7 percent per annum for a 10-year maturity term, it said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)