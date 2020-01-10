Vietnam refinery picks contractors for major maintenance work

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co said it has signed deals with seven contractors to conduct major maintenance work at its Dung Quat refinery from June.

The 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery will be shut for maintenance from June 12 through August 1 this year, the company said late on Thursday.

The contractors include firms from Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, Binh Son said, without disclosing the value of the deals.

Dung Quat refinery, Vietnam’s first of its kind, became operational from 2009. This will be the fourth time it undergoes major maintenance.

Vietnam’s second refinery, the 200,0000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son, was also shut down for more than a month from October for maintenance. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)