HANOI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 479,633 tonnes of rice in July, up 6.5% from June, customs data released on Wednesday showed.

For the first seven months of this year, Vietnam exported 4 million tonnes of rice, up 0.6%, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Rice export revenue in the January-July period rose 13.1% from a year earlier to $1.95 billion, it added. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)