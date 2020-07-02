Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2020 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s government will sell its remaining 36% stake in the country’s largest brewer Sabeco by the end of this year, according to a government document released this week.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will complete the transfer of the stake to the state-owned State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) by the end of August to pave the way for the sale, the June 29 document said.

A SCIC official said on Thursday it did not have a detailed plan for the sale yet. A Sabeco spokeswoman said the brewer did did not immediately have any comment on the issue.

Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp., has a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below