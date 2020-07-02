Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco

HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s government will sell its remaining 36% stake in the country’s largest brewer Sabeco by the end of this year, according to a government document released this week.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will complete the transfer of the stake to the state-owned State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) by the end of August to pave the way for the sale, the June 29 document said.

A SCIC official said on Thursday it did not have a detailed plan for the sale yet. A Sabeco spokeswoman said the brewer did did not immediately have any comment on the issue.

Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp., has a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)